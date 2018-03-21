Reyes (elbow) was able to toss 45 pitches over three "innings" to hitters on a back field Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Reyes continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last February. The team has remained adamant in taking it extremely easy on the right-hander as Reyes is set to open up the 2018 season on the 10-day disabled list. Expect to see him back in the major-league bullpen around early May barring a setback.