Reyes earned the save against Cincinnati on Friday, striking out two and walking two over two-thirds of an inning.

Reyes was far from sharp in the outing, throwing only 10 of 23 pitches for strikes and walking a pair. He allowed a pair of inherited runners to score -- one on a bases-loaded walk and the other on a wild pitch. However, the right-hander did enough to extend his season-opening scoreless streak to 8.1 innings while picking up his fourth save. Reyes has treaded in dangerous waters with an 8:8 K:BB, but he has all four of the Cardinals' saves this season and looks to be locked into the closer role for the time being.