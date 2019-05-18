Reyes (finger) has been cleared to start fielding work and will join the rotation at High-A Palm Beach next week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reyes continues to trend in the right direction, though it's unknown if he's been able to shed the splint he's been wearing on his left pinkie finger. Once he shows that he's capable of fielding his position in a live game, he'll advance to a higher level of play.