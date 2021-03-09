Reyes will be deployed strictly as a reliever this season, with the goal of him reaching 100 innings, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The club plans on him moving to the rotation in 2022, assuming he holds up physically this year while working as a long reliever. Reyes has the stuff to be one of the best multi-inning relievers this year, which makes him relevant in most roto formats even if he's not regularly getting saves. Staying healthy is the big goal for the former top pitching prospect. He could vulture some wins and saves in this role and figures to easily eclipse 100 strikeouts if he stays healthy.