Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Tosses live BP
Reyes (lat) threw his first live batting practice session of the spring Tuesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals had suggested in the offseason that Reyes would be back to full health for spring training, so his ability to face hitters in the second week of camp is merely confirmation that the torn lat muscle he sustained last May is no longer a concern. It's possible that St. Louis still acts cautiously with Reyes' usage in the spring so as to save his bullets for the regular season, but the 24-year-old should still merit consideration for the club's Opening Day rotation. Reyes' chances of breaking camp as a starter in the big leagues may have improved after it was revealed Monday that Carlos Martinez (shoulder) would push back his throwing progression at least two weeks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throwing in instructional league•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Preparing for spring as starter•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will receive second opinion•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Dealing with 'significant' lat strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...