Reyes (lat) threw his first live batting practice session of the spring Tuesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals had suggested in the offseason that Reyes would be back to full health for spring training, so his ability to face hitters in the second week of camp is merely confirmation that the torn lat muscle he sustained last May is no longer a concern. It's possible that St. Louis still acts cautiously with Reyes' usage in the spring so as to save his bullets for the regular season, but the 24-year-old should still merit consideration for the club's Opening Day rotation. Reyes' chances of breaking camp as a starter in the big leagues may have improved after it was revealed Monday that Carlos Martinez (shoulder) would push back his throwing progression at least two weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories