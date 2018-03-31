Reyes (elbow) was moved to the 60-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

This move guarantees that Reyes won't return to the mound during a big-league contest until late May. The 23-year-old is steadily working his way back to full health after undergoing Tommy John surgery last February. In a corresponding move, the club officially signed Greg Holland and placed him on the active roster. Expect another update on Reyes's status in the coming weeks as he ramps up a throwing program.