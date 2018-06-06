Reyes (lat) underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn tendon and will miss the remainder of the season, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports. The right-hander is expected to require six months to make a full recovery.

Unfortunately, Reyes will only wind up appearing in one game for the Cardinals this season after sustaining another significant injury. After a lengthy rehab from February 2017 Tommy John surgery, Reyes appeared poised to provide a lift to the St. Louis rotation following four brilliant tune-up outings in the minors, but he lasted just four innings in his lone start with the big club May 30 against the Brewers before the lat injury cropped up. The 23-year-old should be back to full health by next spring, but recovering from significant surgeries in back-to-back years can take a toll on a young arm. Expect further updates on Reyes' status once he resumes a throwing program over the winter.