Reyes (lat) underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon and will miss the remainder of the season with an expected recovery time of six months, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Unfortunately, Reyes will only wind up starting one game for the Cardinals this season after suffering another significant injury. His lone start came against the Brewers last Wednesday, and marked his first big-league outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery in February of 2017. The 23-year-old should be fully recovered and ready to go by next spring, but these sort of major injuries tend to take a toll on a young arm. Expect updates on his status once he resumes throwing this fall.