General manager Michael Girsch said Reyes (elbow) will join the Cardinals' rotation when activated from the disabled list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reyes, the team's top prospect, is currently working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in February of 2017. There had been some talk about initially bringing him back as a high-leverage reliever, but his dominance through three minor-league rehab starts -- racking up 31 strikeouts over 16 scoreless innings -- likely persuaded the Cardinals to nix those plans and bring him back as a starter. He's expected to make at least one more start with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, and if all goes well Reyes could be cleared to make his next start against the Brewers on May 29. His return will likely push John Gant from the rotation.