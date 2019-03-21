Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will make team in bullpen role
Reyes will break camp with the Cardinals in a bullpen role, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Reyes hasn't had the smoothest spring, allowing four runs in seven innings while walking six batters. Still, he's one of the most talented pitchers in the Cardinals' organization. With Carlos Martinez expected to miss considerable time with a shoulder injury, the team could certainly use another starter, but it's understandable that they'd be very cautious with Reyes' workload, as injuries have limited him to a total of 27 innings over the last two seasons. It's unclear if the plan will be to move him back to the rotation at some point later in the year.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Competing for bullpen spot•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Mixed bag in spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: First spring appearance confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Ready for game action•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Tosses live BP•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throwing in instructional league•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...