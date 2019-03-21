Reyes will break camp with the Cardinals in a bullpen role, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reyes hasn't had the smoothest spring, allowing four runs in seven innings while walking six batters. Still, he's one of the most talented pitchers in the Cardinals' organization. With Carlos Martinez expected to miss considerable time with a shoulder injury, the team could certainly use another starter, but it's understandable that they'd be very cautious with Reyes' workload, as injuries have limited him to a total of 27 innings over the last two seasons. It's unclear if the plan will be to move him back to the rotation at some point later in the year.