Reyes will travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday to visit a specialist to determine the severity of his right lat injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

General manager Michael Girsch already stated that Reyes is dealing with a significant strain and is expected to miss multiple starts as a result, but the Cardinals will play it safe with the top prospect and send him for a second opinion before moving forward in his rehab. Carlos Martinez was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and will take Reyes' spot in the rotation.