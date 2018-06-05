Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will receive second opinion
Reyes will travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday to visit a specialist to determine the severity of his right lat injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
General manager Michael Girsch already stated that Reyes is dealing with a significant strain and is expected to miss multiple starts as a result, but the Cardinals will play it safe with the top prospect and send him for a second opinion before moving forward in his rehab. Carlos Martinez was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and will take Reyes' spot in the rotation.
