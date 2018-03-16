Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Won't appear in Grapefruit League
Reyes won't appear in any games this spring, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
There is reportedly no setback for Reyes, and the team was never fully planning on him appearing this spring. His timetable still has him returning in a bullpen role in early May, though it would have been nice to see him get some action this spring to assess how he looks as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Stays on schedule•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Pitches in intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws to minor-league hitters•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Mixing in breaking balls•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Begins throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will throw bullpen sessions next week•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...