Reyes won't appear in any games this spring, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

There is reportedly no setback for Reyes, and the team was never fully planning on him appearing this spring. His timetable still has him returning in a bullpen role in early May, though it would have been nice to see him get some action this spring to assess how he looks as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

