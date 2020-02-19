Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Working on starter's schedule
Reyes, who impressed during live batting practice Monday, is on a starter's schedule this spring and could be a candidate for one of two open spots in the Cardinals' starting rotation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Following the news earlier Tuesday that Miles Mikolas could miss at least a month with a sore flexor tendon, the Cardinals officially have two open spots in the starting rotation behind the top trio of Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright. Former ace Carlos Martinez and highly regarded South Korean import Kwang-Hyun Kim are considered the odds-on favorites for those roles, but Rogers notes a short-term stint in the rotation might be an ideal way to acclimate the oft-injured but promising Reyes to the rigors of a big-league rotation.
