Cardinals' Alexander Frias: Shipped to Cards in blockbuster

The Brewers traded Frias and Josiah Ragsdale to the Cardinals on Monday in exchange for Dustin May and JoJo Romero, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Frias is the latest Brewers international signee to break out in a big way, as he has already registered elite exit velocities as an 18-year-old with a projectable 6-foot-2, 177-pound frame. The lefty-hitting Frias won't turn 19 until March and slashed .342/.427/.553 with eight home runs, 19 steals and a 17.6 percent strikeout rate in 60 games across the Arizona Complex League and Single-A. It's worth noting that he was significantly more productive in complex ball (189 wRC+) than after his promotion to the Carolina League (93 wRC+), but his upside is undeniable. His 20 percent strikeout rate at Single-A hasn't been a problem, but his 57.3 percent groundball rate is a poor mark.