The Cardinals claimed Rivas off waivers from the Angels on Monday.

Even though spring training games are still about three weeks away, Rivas has already been well traveled this offseason. After being booted off the Pirates' 40-man roster shortly following the regular season, Rivas has been claimed and waived by both the Guardians and Angels before catching on with St. Louis on Monday. The Cardinals cleared room on the 40-man roster for Rivas by designating outfielder Moises Gomez for assignment, but the 27-year-old first baseman could be at risk of being cut once again if St. Louis needs to open up another roster spot at any point in the near future. Even though he was frequently shielded against left-handed pitching this past season, the lefty-hitting Rivas still finished with an unremarkable .229/.303/.422 slash line over 123 big-league plate appearances between the Padres and Pirates.