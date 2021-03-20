site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-ali-sanchez-optioned-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Ali Sanchez: Optioned to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 20, 2021
at
4:57 pm ET 1 min read
Sanchez was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday.
Sanchez was competing for a backup role during spring training but should begin the season with Triple-A Memphis. The 24-year-old went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts during Grapefruit League play this spring.
More News
02/12/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
02/11/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
09/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/26/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Scott White
• 17 min read
Scott White
• 17 min read