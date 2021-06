Seijas (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day injured list Friday for Double-A Springfield, retiring one of the two hitters he faced in relief.

Seijas had been sidelined for a month with the unspecified injury. The 22-year-old had been working as a starter prior to landing on the IL, but the Cardinals may keep him in a relief role for the time being while he builds up his pitch count coming off the prolonged shutdown.