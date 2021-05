Seijas (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Springfield on Friday.

The 22-year-old opened the season at Double-A and has an 8.03 ERA, 2.48 WHIP and 7:17 K:BB across 12.1 innings (four starts) this season. It's unclear how long Seijas is expected to be sidelined by the unspecified injury.