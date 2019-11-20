Play

Seijas was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster Wednesday.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. The Cardinals must really like Seijas, as he has only made 10 starts at High-A and doesn't figure to reach the majors in 2020 unless he transitions to a relief role. He had a 2.65 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 43:26 K:BB in 54.1 innings in the pitcher-friendly Florida State league. Given his shaky command/control, the 6-foot-1 righty will likely end up in the bullpen long term.

Our Latest Stories