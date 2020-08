Seijas was outrighted off the Cardinals' 40-man roster and removed from the 60-man player pool Friday.

Seijas was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft and began the season by working at the team's secondary camp in Springfield. Across 24 starts in the lower levels of the minors last season, the right-hander posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 134.1 innings.