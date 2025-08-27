The Cardinals recalled Granillo from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

St. Louis optioned Granillo to Triple-A on Monday, but he didn't make an appearance for Memphis before he was called back to the big club to join the bullpen as a replacement for John King (back), who landed on the injured list. Granillo is likely to take on a low-leverage role for the Cardinals after logging a 4.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB in 18.2 innings through his first 12 relief appearances in the majors.