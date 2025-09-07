Granillo is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Granillo was called up Aug. 27, allowing one run on a solo home run, while striking out four batters over 2.1 innings in two appearances following his promotion. The move will make room for Nick Raquet in the major-league bullpen, as Raquet is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.