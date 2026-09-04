Pallante (elbow) has been activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Rockies on Friday.

Pallante has been officially cleared to return from a two-week stint on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation. He'll take a 3.57 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 136 innings into Friday's start, which will be his first time facing the Rockies since July 23, 2025, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings. Right-hander Ryan Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.