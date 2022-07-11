Pallante allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four in 5.2 innings in a 4-3 win Sunday over Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.

Pallante gave up singles to the first three batters he faced but managed to limit the damage to one run in the first. After retiring the side in order in the next two innings, he again allowed three straight singles in the fourth, leading to another run. The final run came on a Kyle Schwarber solo shot to lead off the fifth. In two starts in July, the 23-year-old has allowed 10 runs on 19 hits, including three homers, in 9.1 innings. His next start will likely be this weekend against the Reds.