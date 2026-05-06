Pallante (3-3) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings as the Cardinals fell 6-2 to the Brewers. He struck out three.

Four of the runs off Pallante crossed the plate in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Andrew Vaughn, and while the right-hander settled down after that and hung around for 104 pitches (74 strikes), the St. Louis offense didn't get on the board until the eighth. Pallante has given the Cards at least five innings in all seven of his starts to begin the season, but his results have been somewhat erratic. He'll take a 4.34 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 29:16 K:BB through 37.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the A's.