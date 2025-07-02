Pallante came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Pirates, scattering one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The righty was brilliant in his seventh quality start of the season, not even allowing a Pittsburgh runner to get into scoring position, but the St. Louis offense couldn't solve Paul Skenes and the Bucs bullpen. Pallante has given up three earned runs or fewer in five straight trips to the mound, posting a 2.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 28.1 innings over that span, but he has just a 1-1 record to show for it. He'll look for more run support in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Nationals.