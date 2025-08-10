Pallante (6-9) allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while failing to record a strikeout over 1.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Cubs.

Pallante gave up two runs in the first inning and four more in the second before making his early exit in this contest. He's operated at the extremes lately -- over his last nine starts, he's allowed two or fewer runs five times, but he's allowed at least five runs in the other four starts in that span. On the season, Pallante has an uninspiring 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 80:41 K:BB across 123.2 innings through 23 starts. His next start is expected to be at home versus the Yankees.