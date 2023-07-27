Pallante (3-1) allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks.

Pallante has had a rough July, allowing seven runs over 8.2 innings this month. The right-hander has been scored on in four of his eight appearances in that span, but he was able to emerge with his first win since May 13. He's at a 4.78 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB through 37.2 innings overall. Pallante has added nine holds and five blown saves, though he could move up the leverage ladder a bit if Jordan Hicks is traded before Tuesday's deadline. Giovanny Gallegos would have the most to gain in that scenario.