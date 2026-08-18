Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Continues to provide good length

Pallante allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.

Pallante allowed plenty of traffic, but only one of the 10 hits against him (a double) went for extra bases. He held the Reds to just one run through his first five frames but faded in his final inning, when he gave up three runs on four hits. Still, the right-hander did his job by lasting six frames to help protect a bullpen that deployed five relievers in Game 1. Length has been a strong point of Pallante's of late -- he's now completed six-plus innings in four of his past five starts. While he's by no means setting the world on fire, Pallante has quietly shown considerable improvement over last season by recording a respectable 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 97:41 K:BB across 136 innings over 24 starts. He's lined up to next take the mound on the road against Philadelphia.