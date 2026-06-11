Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Continues to provide length

Pallante (7-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Pallante kept the Mets off balance throughout the evening, inducing an impressive nine groundouts. The 27-year-old right-hander continues to be a strong source of length in the Cardinals' rotation, working at least five innings in all but one of his 13 starts so far. Pallante will try to further improve on a quality 3.88 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 56:25 K:BB over 69.2 frames in his next scheduled outing against the Padres.