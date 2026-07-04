Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Cruises to win No. 10

Pallante (10-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing five hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings in a 17-1 rout of the Cubs. He struck out two.

The Cardinals backed Pallante by scoring multiple runs in five straight innings beginning in the second frame as the right-hander breezed through his afternoon, getting lifted after 102 pitches (61 strikes) and coming one out shy of his seventh quality start of the season. Pallante has given up two runs or fewer in five of six starts since the beginning of June, posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 37 innings during that stretch, and his 10 wins ties him for first among all big-league starting pitchers this season with Chase Burns, Cristopher Sanchez and Justin Wrobleski. Pallante will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Brewers.