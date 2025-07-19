Pallante (5-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

Pallante has a pair of scoreless outings over his last five starts, but he's given up 15 runs (13 earned) across 28.2 innings in that span. This was his second poor start in a row, though he was able to keep the ball down this time after allowing two home runs in a seven-run disaster versus the Nationals prior to the All-Star break. Pallante has a mediocre 4.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 67:34 K:BB through 105 innings over 19 starts this season. His next start is projected to be at Colorado, though that may not be as scary a matchup for a groundball-heavy pitcher like Pallante.