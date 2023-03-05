Pallante has allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over two innings in Grapefruit League play.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reports manager Oliver Marmol was pleased with Pallante's uptick in velocity in his second appearance. Pallante will pitch for Italy at the World Baseball Classic, and continued strong showings there should solidify his already favorable position as part of the setup mix in the Cardinals' bullpen. He pitched to a 3.17 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 73:40 K:BB across 108 innings, making 10 of his 47 appearances as a starter in 2022.