Pallante allowed one run on four hits over one inning during Saturday's 15-6 win over the Reds.

Pallante allowed five runs over 13.2 innings in September, an improvement on the 12 runs (11 earned) he allowed in 13.2 innings during August. The right-hander has seen some high-leverage work in 2023, earning 13 holds, but just four of those have come since the start of August as he's worked in more of a middle-relief assignment. Pallante is at a 4.76 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 43:30 K:BB over 68 innings this season, a significant downturn from the 3.17 ERA he recorded in 108 innings in 2022.