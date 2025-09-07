Pallante didn't factor into the decision against the Giants on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings.

Pallante turned in his first quality start since July 28, keeping San Francisco in check outside of a pair of runs in the fourth inning. The right-hander has struggled with consistency in the second half, including a five-start stretch in August in which he posted a 9.82 ERA and 2.14 WHIP, but he showed improved command and efficiency Saturday by completing six innings for just the second time in his last eight outings. Pallante will take a 5.28 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 104:53 K:BB over 150 innings into Milwaukee for his next scheduled start.