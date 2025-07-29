Pallante (6-7) earned the win Monday, allowing a hit and a walk over seven scoreless innings against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Pallante was stellar Monday, allowing just two Marlins to reach base while cruising to his sixth win of the season. It was a much-needed rebound for the right-hander, who came into the outing with a 9.77 ERA and 1.91 WHIP over 15.2 innings in his previous three starts. On the year, he now holds a 4.62 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 117 innings in 21 starts. While Pallante has stretches of success, improving on his modest 5.8 K/9 will be key to sustaining it.