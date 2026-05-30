Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Early hook in no-decision

Pallante did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Cubs, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over three innings.

Pallante surrendered a three-run homer in the first inning and needed 75 pitches to complete a season-low three frames. He entered the contest on the heels of back-to-back quality starts and will finish May with a 4.73 ERA across five outings. For the year, he owns a 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB over 58 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Rangers next week.