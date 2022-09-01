Pallante (6-4) got the win after he pitched three innings, giving up an unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out one in Wednesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Reds.

Pallante entered the game in the bottom of the 11th inning with the score tied, pitching two scoreless frames before the Cardinals busted the game wide open in the top of the 13th. He entered the bottom of the 13th with a 5-2 lead, allowing the baserunner to score from second on a Jake Fraley single before getting the final two outs of the contest. Pallante has now produced a 0.77 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 23.1 innings in his last eight appearances.