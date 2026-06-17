Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Earns win, fans six

Pallante (8-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Padres after allowing two runs on four hits across seven innings. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

The six punchouts were Pallante's best output in that category since he fanned seven across 6.2 innings against the Royals on May 17. He has continued to provide length and strong performances when his name has been called of late. He's given up two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.88 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 7.6 K/9 across 34.1 innings. He's lined up to make his next start Monday at home against the Diamondbacks.