Pallante (5-4) allowed three hits and two walks over four scoreless innings to earn the win Friday over the Yankees.

Making his first relief appearance since June 15, Pallante put in an excellent outing to keep the Cardinals in the contest after a lackluster start from Dakota Hudson. Manager Oli Marmol hinted after the game that Hudson's spot in the rotation could be up for grabs, with Pallante the most likely candidate to fill it, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Pallante has excelled in a versatile role this year, logging a 3.03 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 61:29 K:BB across 86 innings in 29 appearances (10 starts). With nothing official yet, the right-hander remains a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Hudson's spot in the rotation comes up again next week in Colorado, which would likely be a daunting assignment for either pitcher.