Pallante will receive a $2.1 million salary for 2025 after winning his arbitration hearing against the Cardinals on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals had filed for a $1.925 million salary for Pallante, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time. Pallante submitted a weak 9.0 K-BB% over 121.1 innings across his 29 appearances (20 starts) in 2024, but thanks to his ability to keep the ball on the ground and generate weak contact, most of his ERA estimators (4.15 SIERA, 3.89 xFIP, 3.46 xERA) were roughly in line with his actual ERA (3.78). He should have a firm grasp on a full-time rotation spot in 2025, though his poor strikeout rate will likely make him less valuable in fantasy leagues than in real life.