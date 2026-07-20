Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Fades late in no-decision

Pallante did not factor into the decision in Sunday's extra-inning loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Pallante fired five scoreless frames before running into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing two runs before being pulled, while reliever Ryne Stanek allowed an inherited runner to score. Over his past five starts, Pallante has posted a 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 28.2 innings. Overall, the right-hander owns a 10-6 record with a 4.02 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 75:31 K:BB through 105.1 innings (19 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Reds.