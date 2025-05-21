Pallante (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

After going 14.1 innings without allowing a walk in his previous two starts, Pallante issued four free passes Wednesday, matching a season high. Through 10 starts (56 innings), the right-hander's pitched to a 4.18 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB. Pallante is currently lined up to face the Orioles on the road in his next outing.