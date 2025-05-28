Pallante did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over Baltimore. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings.

Pallante worked through three scoreless frames before the Orioles scored an unearned run in the fourth inning. He then served up a three-run shot to Ryan O'Hearn in the fifth. Pallante tied his season high with seven punchouts while generating 12 whiffs on 91 total pitches. He's thrown exactly 5.2 innings in his last two appearances after completing seven frames in each of his previous two starts. Pallante's ERA sits at 4.23 with a lackluster 42:23 K:BB through 61.2 frames. He's lined up for a home start against the Royals next week.