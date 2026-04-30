Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Fans six in six strong innings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pallante (3-2) tallied the win Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out six.
Pallante delivered perhaps his finest effort of the season so far. The right-hander pitched a season-high six frames, issued no walks for the first time this year and also turned in his third start of the campaign with at least five innings while yielding one run or zero. Pallante has put together a respectable 3.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 26:14 K:BB over 31.1 frames, but he's next lined up for a tough assignment against the Brewers.
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