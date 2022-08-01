Pallante (4-4) allowed five hits and a walk over eight shutout innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Nationals.
Pallante never let a runner get past second base in Sunday's dominant victory. He posted a 5.72 in his previous eight outings since his last scoreless appearance June 10. The 23-year-old righty set new career bests with his eight innings and eight punchouts. Pallante will carry a 3.18 ERA into his projected home outing against the Yankees next week.
