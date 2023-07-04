Pallante (2-1) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one without walking a batter over one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Marlins.

Pallante allowed an inherited runner to score the tying run, then gave up another run in the seventh inning in relief of Miles Mikolas. Over 9.1 innings in July, Pallante was tagged for four runs on eight hits and eight walks. He's been fortunate to avoid taking a loss prior to Monday, as he has an uninspiring 4.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB through 30.2 big-league innings this season. The right-hander has added eight holds and three blown saves -- he's seen more high-leverage work with Ryan Helsley (forearm) on the injured list.