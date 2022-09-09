Pallante (6-5) allowed a run on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus the Nationals.

Pallante's had a rough start to September, allowing six runs over 1.2 innings across three appearances. He was tagged with his first loss since July 5, which was back when he was still in the Cardinals' rotation. The right-hander's misstep Thursday was discouraging, but he still has a 3.27 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 69:35 K:BB through 99 innings across 38 appearances (10 starts). He's added seven holds, but he'll likely see lower-leverage assignments while he's struggling.