Pallante (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Boston.

Pallante served up a solo home run to Trevor Story in the second inning followed by an RBI single from Jackie Bradley in the fifth. He's given up four runs over eight innings in his last two outings, raising his season ERA from 1.04 to 1.69 in the process. Pallante is projected to make his fourth start of the year next week at home against the Cubs.