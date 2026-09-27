Pallante (12-9) allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Sunday.

Pallante didn't catch much of a break as the Brewers had most of their top hitters active for the regular-season finale. September saw Pallante produce more mixed results, allowing 17 runs (15 earned) over 26 innings across five starts. He ends the campaign at a 3.83 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 110:50 K:BB through 162 innings over 29 starts. Pallante has made himself a stable but unexciting option at the back end of the Cardinals' rotation over the last few years.